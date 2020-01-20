Mayor of Oakbrook Terrace resigned in the middle of a federal probe with red light cameras

According to Mayor Tony Ragucci of Oakbrook, he resigned on Friday in the midst of a federal corruption probe involving a camera company with a red light.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Ragucci submitted his resignation Friday after the newspaper reported that he had sent $ 30,000 from his campaign fund to a lawyer who represented him in the probe.

Ragucci, along with various elected officials and politically connected contractors, is involved in a federal investigation of SafeSpeed ​​LLC, which operates red-light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace and dozens of other Chicago suburbs, the Tribune reported.

In a press release from the city of Oakbrook Terrace, obtained by the Tribune, the suburb announced that it was receiving the resignation of Ragucci, at 11:59 p.m. January 17, which suddenly ends the mayor’s third term.

Federal agents had seized no less than $ 60,000 in cash from the home of the western suburbs of Ragucci at the end of last year, according to documents obtained by the Sun Times.

The resignation of Ragucci is in the midst of a broader investigation into SafeSpeed ​​that came to light in September when the FBI seized $ 9,720 in cash at the home of the then state of Sen. Martin Sandoval in Chicago and more than $ 51,000 in cash from a safe at the home of Cook County Commissioner Jeffrey Tobolski, the Sun Times reported.

Federal agents investigate whether representatives of SafeSpeed ​​have concluded deals through payouts. The company was the subject of a Chicago Tribune story from 2017 about the controversial pressure to install SafeSpeed ​​cameras in the city, and the dubious efforts of then-state senator Martin Sandoval to fight for the company.

“That was all done legitimately,” Ragucci previously told the Sun-Times of the SafeSpeed ​​contract. “We have done everything here legitimately and cleanly.”

Ragucci also told a reporter in November that neither he nor his local government had contact with the federal authorities.

The CEO of SafeSpeed ​​has denied that he paid anyone off last year in an interview with the Sun Times.

Representatives from Oakbrook Terrace could not be reached immediately for comment.