Mayor presents keys of the LSU soccer team for the city; Parade planned for this week

BATON ROUGE – Mayor Sharon Weston Broome plans to honor the entire LSU football team with a key to the city when they return to the capital.

The mayor’s office announced Monday evening that Broome would take part in the upcoming victory parade at the LSU. After the 42-25 victory over Clemson, the LSU announced that the university would host the celebration on Saturday, January 18, on campus.

A parade on the LSU campus begins at 11:00 a.m. at the music school of the LSU. The parade leads across the LSU campus and ends on the west side of the Tiger Stadium via Victory Hill. The national championship starts at 12 noon. outside the west side of the Tiger Stadium.

Free parking is provided around the campus and concession stands for food and beverages are opened in lot 101. National championship equipment can also be purchased in the LSU Sports Shop and around the Tiger Stadium. The Parish County Line will deliver live music outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in the lower house of the PMAC before the parade begins.