Mayor should not be afraid of coronavirus, says Mayor Walsh

Mayor Martin Walsh called on residents to gather around each other and not give in to fear after the first case of coronavirus was identified in the city.

Attending the Lion Dance Parade during the Sunday celebration of the Year of the Rat, Walsh said “of course we have a case of coronavirus here in Boston, but from now on there should be no fear.”

A UMass Boston student who returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus, sought medical help on Wednesday after landing at Logan and is in good condition, according to health officials Saturday.

Northeastern freshman Lina Abu-Absi, who was hanging out with friends near the Chinatown gate on Sunday morning, said she wasn’t worried about the virus, even after receiving a warning email from her university.

“The idea of ​​the virus is scary, but I don’t think I’m scared now,” said Abu-Absi. “I know that people who are much smarter than me are dealing with the situation.”

Few people wore masks in Chinatown on Sunday afternoons, and bakeries and restaurants were packed with customers.

Mary Iorao, a student in Providence who attended the parade with friends, said the widespread media coverage of the virus raises legitimate concerns, and she said she could not find face masks in stores recently.

“We are nervous,” Iorao said. “I’m not trying to get in the middle of the crowds.”

Peter Lubetsky from Cambridgeport said his family had zero worries on the way to the parade.

“We didn’t really think about it to be honest,” Lubetsky said.

Coronavirus fears have led to social media posts describing racist responses to the virus, which festival visitors, including Abu-Absi, called “sad.”

Boston City Councilor, Ed Flynn, whose district includes Chinatown, said on Saturday that the Sino-American community in Boston “deserves our respect and dignity and empathy, not only with regard to this public health issue, but always.”

Walsh echoed sentiment, referring to the hundreds of deaths from the virus in China.

“This is not the way we should behave as people,” Walsh said. “I think we should rally around each other now.”