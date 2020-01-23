Mayors are working on solutions to nationwide problems at the National Conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – “They spend money on transportation. They spend most of the money, forty percent, on food,” said Michael Tubbs, Mayor of Stockton.

Stockton, California receives national attention for its ongoing universal universal income experiment.

This is just one of the ideas that Mayor Michael Tubbs and hundreds of other mayors will discuss and share at this week’s US Mayors Conference.

“Meet mayors and other people who solve many of the problems we are trying to solve,” said Tubbs.

While they’re here, they’re also planning to speak directly to the legislature and the White House.

“I greeted you warmly when the President began to tweet about homelessness,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says his office is currently working with the White House to help combat homelessness.

This week he will also deal with climate change and immigration.

“We can find a way to invite these immigrants to ensure that they become citizens and integrate them into our country’s life,” said Garcetti.

The well-represented 45 Mayors of the Golden State from California have registered for the event. They all brought different challenges and experiences to Washington.

“Democratic and Republican mayors often share the same goals,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff says building bipartisan relationships in Washington is critical to solving problems.

“Affordable housing is part of the infrastructure. This federal government must restore the level of funding, ”said Schaff.

The conference ends with a visit to the White House.