Maywood police bloodhound finds child more than 10 hours missing

MAYWOOD, New Jersey – A K-9 New Jersey officer is hailed as a hero after finding a missing teenager.

Maywood police said Remi, a 3-year-old bloodhound, sniffed a jacket and then found the 13-year-old girl in a thick brush in Englewood overnight.

Unit K-9 was asked just before midnight Monday to help other agencies locate the girl, who had not been seen for more than 10 hours.

Police said the girl’s parents dropped her off at school in the morning and at one point made it clear that she intended to run away, although it is unclear whether she had said this to his parents or friends.

The girl was not present at her usual pickup point when her father arrived after school, and research revealed nothing when authorities questioned her classmates.

The search was intensified when the police were informed that the minor may have been injured by a fall.

Maywood K-9 officer Chris Nichols and Remi responded, and the team received information about the last known location where the miner was seen.

There, Remi received a jacket that the girl had worn earlier today to acquire a perfume.

Police said they then led police through several city and residential buildings, when she entered a thick brush area where the girl was hiding among trees.

She was unharmed and in good health, then she found her parents.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.