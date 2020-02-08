MB: Pahang’s off-river storage project starts in Lipis | Malaysia

On January 16, Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail announced the state government’s plan to store 80 percent of the water from major rivers. – Bernama picture

February 8 – Pahang’s off-river storage pilot project starts this year in Lipis with an allocation of RM 12 million, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

As a solution to the district’s water shortage problem, he said the project would store river water instead of letting it flow into the South China Sea untreated.

He said six areas in Lipis – Jelai, Kuala Medang, the Tanjung Gahai agricultural project, Kuala Koyan, Kampung Bertam and the upcoming Rumah Makmur housing project – would benefit from the storage project.

“The project is currently in the design phase of Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP). We will review its effectiveness before we expand it to other areas in the future,” he told reporters after he launched and submitted offer letters Rumah Makmur and Pahang 1Malaysia People’s Homes (PR1MA) in Bandar Tun Abdul Razak, Jengka, are here today.

On January 16, Wan Rosdy announced the state government’s plan to store 80 percent of the water from the major rivers.

He said that research showed that water from the Pahang river basins, particularly Sungai Pahang, Sungai Kuantan and Sungai Rompin, contributed 12.661 million cubic meters of water to the sea every day without being used.

That amount is more than enough to meet the state’s need for treated water, said Wan Rosdy. – Bernama

,