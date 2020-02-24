[mb-to-have-viewers-with-selangor-sultan-currently]

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks in the course of a meeting in Shah Alam January 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Feb 24 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari is predicted to have an audience with the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah currently, according to his political secretary.

Nevertheless, Borhan Aman Shah declined to comment on concerns to be talked about through the viewers.

“Mentri Besar (Amirudin) will have an viewers with His Royal Highness,” he explained briefly when contacted by Bernama here currently.

Requested on Amirudin’s whereabouts, Borhan replied: “I really do not know”.

On the most recent political progress in the point out, Borhan claimed the state government’s administration was nevertheless less than the Pakatan Harapan (PH) in spite of talks of a achievable realignment at the federal level.

He said the state govt has a apparent stance that it did not want to get included in the ‘turmoil’.

Borhan also disclosed that this early morning, a assembly was held involving Amirudin who is Selangor PKR chairman, Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo and Selangor Amanah chairman Izham Hashim.

“ and all of them (Selangor PKR, DAP and Amanah) have agreed to keep on being in the PH coalition,” he said.

In the meantime, a resource from Istana Selangor when contacted reported the viewers was not in Sultan Sharafuddin’s schedule for currently.

Selangor has a composition of 56 point out seats with PKR keeping 21 seats, DAP (16), Amanah (8), Bersatu (5), Barisan Nasional (five) and PAS (one). — Bernama