MBBS graduates, friends kill man for ice cream, arrested – News from India

A 27-year-old man, who celebrated his MBBS graduation, allegedly beat up a man with the help of his brothers and three friends Thursday morning after spitting on him for refusing an ice cream treat. The incident took place in outer Delhi Rohini, police said.

The four suspects fled the scene after the killing, but police identified and arrested them within hours of asking for help and examining CCTV footage to determine the registration numbers of their motorcycles.

Police identified the victim as Amit Sharma, a Rohini resident who operated a motor oil production unit with his father. The incident began late Wednesday night, when Sharma, along with his son-in-law and friend, were running ice cream on the streets of Rohini Sector-6.

In the same district, two brothers – Lakshay and Karan – and their friends, Dhiraj and Avinash, celebrated Lakshi’s success in the last MBBS exams in the last year. He completed his MBBS at Meerut College, DCP said. “After the celebration, the four of them visited an ice cream parlor with Sharma and other people already on,” said SD Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini).

“When the four suspects ordered ice cream for themselves, they also offered to pay Sharma’s ice cream and two other men as part of the celebrations. But Sharma declined the offer. It led to an altercation, ”DCP said.

The argument quenched at the time. But the suspects soon after decided to confront Sharma, his son-in-law and a friend.

“Four other men intercepted a trio near the school for the second time and attacked them with a baton. Sharma sustained head injuries to which he later succumbed,” the DCP said.

When police began their investigation, they encountered an eyewitness who recorded parts of the suspect’s motorcycle registration number. CCTV footage helped investigators determine vehicle registration numbers after which all four were arrested, DCP said.

A police officer said Lakshay’s brother, 29-year-old Karan, works as a sales director at a motor company. The third suspect, Dhiraj also works as a sales executive with another moto company. A fourth man, Avinash, runs an auto parts store in Mayapuri.

