MBK Entertainment responds to X1 group discussion reports

MBK Entertainment responded to discussion reports surrounding a new core group of X1 members.

On February 4, Newsen quoted an industry source as saying: “Three to four of the X1 member agencies are thinking positively about forming a unit. The schedule, method, management and other details are under discussion. “

Newsen said Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon expressed their hopes for an “X1 unit” at their “HAPPY DAY” fan meeting on February 2. According to the newspaper, some members of X1 have expressed their agreement with Lee Han Gyul and The wishes of Nam Do Hyon and the agencies of these members are talking to each other.

However, a source from MBK Entertainment told Star News: “Currently there are no plans for a new group (with) X1 (members). It’s only something that Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon are hoping for. An agency source also relayed to Hankook Ilbo: “We are thinking positively about promotions for X1 units. We had agreed that X1 would resume its activities since the first meeting with Mnet. There has not yet been a final discussion on an X1 unit. “

Source (1) (2)

How do you feel in this article?