MBTA Green Line affiliate closures are coming this summer when T announces that the work will be expanded – Boston Herald

The MBTA is planning large-scale shutdowns this year – particularly on the green and blue lines – because officials want to eliminate eight years of work on the expired transit system.

The most disruptive closures will come this summer, when the Green Line C-branch is closed for the whole of July, and then the E-branch will be disregarded in August for job replacement and other work of which the top brass claims of the T Delayed plagued system will make work faster, safer and more reliable.

“Restoring the MBTA to our previous pace was not good enough,” CEO Steve Poftak told reporters on Thursday in a press conference announcing the additional closures. “We had to build a better T, and we had to do it faster.”

As mentioned, the Lechmere viaduct of the Green Line will close for a year from this spring, meaning that the line will not run north of North Station.

On Thursday it is also announced that the Blue Line will be closed from Bowdoin via Airport during the weekend from May to November.

Poftak was accompanied by Gov. Charlie Baker and transport secretary Stephanie Pollack for a press conference at the Riverside train yard for one of the shiny new “Type 9” Green Line trains, which told reporters that the T does five times as much work as last year. Work on 29 miles of track and other elements of the MBTA would have taken eight years at a pace that things went before the recovery accelerated to this year last year.

“The T and our administration recognize that weekend and week night closures are disruptive and uncomfortable for riders who rely on the T every day,” Baker said.

Poftak said the work should make the average Green Line trip four minutes faster and Blue Line trip a minute or two faster.

The work touches all lines of the T, with trains being replaced by shuttle buses. The red line north of Harvard will be closed on weekends until April and south of Quincy Center the doors will be closed from mid-March to August.

On the Orange Line, the current weekend closures of the city center between Sullivan Square and Tufts Medical will end this month, but further weekend closures will return in the fall, with the line north of Sullivan on the weekend from October to December. .

The Silver Line will have to venture out of its tunnel in the Seaport traffic around the Courthouse station, where the work will take place from August to December. On the commuter train, the Franklin Line, Framingham / Worcester Line, Lowell Line and Middleborough / Lakeville Line will all see weekend deviations to shuttle buses at different times of the year.

This work will replace 29 kilometers of track, including 24% of the Green Line and 14% of the Red Line.