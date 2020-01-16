MBTA Orange Line shutdowns begin Friday – Boston Herald

The MBTA closures have returned because the center line of the Orange Line will close four of the following five weekends.

The Orange Line does not run between the stations of Sullivan Square and Tufts Medical Center at 8:45 PM. every Friday. The closures last every Sunday until the end of the day, start this weekend and run until February 16, except for the weekend of February 2.

The T had similar weekend diversions on the red and orange lines during the fall, while the endangered public transport company wants to boost its capital projects. The agency says that those closures allowed it to replace more than 4,100 feet of track, some of which are more than 30 years old.

“By continuing these weekend diversions in 2020, we can maintain that progress while trying to take a more aggressive approach later this year,” CEO Steve Poftak said in a statement.

The T says that workers need this time to replace almost 1200 feet of track in both directions and to do different work in the closed stations.

Buses run between Sullivan Square and Haymarket, but not further, because the T tells people to take the Green Line to cover the rest of that route, where the two lines run approximately parallel.

Trains run slowly for a few days after the closures, because new tracks have temporary speed limits until they sink.

Poftak said the T is planning more diversions this year because the transit office wants to use the $ 8 billion that the state has designated for its capital work for the coming years. Last autumn, Poftak also offered the possibility of more diversions for the week and morning.

The T has had problems getting that money out of the door, blaming staff and an overly complex approval process. Officials say they are working to remedy both sides of the problem, while trying to find a solution for the next 11 years of an estimated $ 10.1 billion in repair arrears.

The T says that the shutdowns ensure that this Orange Line work can end 11 months earlier than originally planned.