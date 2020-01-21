MBTA runs Commuter Rail train early in the morning without heat despite freezing temperatures

A power outage caused a Commuter Rail train on the Providence / Stoughton line to run early in the morning without any heat, forcing riders to sit in icy cold temperatures due to their commuter traffic.

“Due to a power problem, Providence Train 802 (4.45 am from Wickford Junction) works today with minimal lighting & without (heat or AC) today,” the MBTA Commuter Rail wrote on Twitter. “Passengers may consider Train 806 (5:45 am from Wickford Junction) for better travel conditions.”

Tory Mazzola, a spokesperson for Keolis Commuter Services – who manages the T’s Commuter Rail system – told the Herald that the power supply to the cars was experiencing a mechanical problem and that the train was not canceled because it would probably mean that passengers would be on the platform for a longer period.

“The coach retains the heat that has already been delivered and often the conductor or other train staff can restore this power en route. We communicate this problem as early as possible so that passengers are informed, “said Mazzola. “We make these decisions on a case-by-case basis.”

Including feeling temperatures, temperatures in Providence that were early in the morning were in the single figures, according to the National Weather Service.

“6:00 am temperatures are … cold! Providence and Worcester are at 10 degrees, while some places have fallen below zero! Bundle your way out, “the weather service wrote on Twitter.

Mazzola did not indicate whether the heat had already recovered in the cars at 8.30 a.m.

