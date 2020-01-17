MC Hammer “cannot” touch this “piano in the Super Bowl advertisement of the 90s

MC Hammer makes fun of his 90s hit “U Can’t Touch This” in a new ad that airs at this year’s Super Bowl.

The Cheetos commercial, which pays tribute to the “Cheetle”, the orange dust that accumulates on the fingertips of consumers after the mockery of the snack, plays the main role of the charismatic rapper.

In the teaser clip, Hammer sits at the piano and hums the melody to his next great song while he eats the cheesy chips. When he plays the piano, he finds that his fingers are covered with the orange remains. “Wait, I can’t touch that!” He screams.

Hammers single “U Can’t Touch This” from 1990 was a hit worldwide and reached number 1 in several billboard charts in the USA and number 3 in the British single charts.

The Californian artist has released eleven albums since his “Feel My Power” debut in 1986. His last one was “DanceJamtheMusic” in 2009.

In 2017, the star signed copies of and sold a booklet with Beck’s album “Colors”.

While Hammer wasn’t directly concerned with the album, a Beck representative explained that the two artists are fans of each other and that MC Hammer wanted to sign copies of the album.

“Colors” is a great party record, “Hammer says in a statement.

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato has announced that she will continue her live comeback by performing “The Star Spangled Banner” in the Super Bowl next month.

Confirmation of the February 2 appearance will be made a few days after Lovato announced that it will also appear at the 2020 Grammy Awards later this month.