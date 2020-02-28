[mca,-mic-again-muhyiddin-as-pm]

Loading…
Friday, 28 Feb 2020 07: 10 PM MYT
BY SYED JAYMAL ZAHIID
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — All Barisan Nasional element events have nominated Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister prospect, generating the full amount of MPs guiding him 96.
MCA and MIC verified their assistance in a statement issued underneath the BN banner, just hours soon after Umno and PAS produced a identical declaration.
