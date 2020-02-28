mccarthy:-dak-“unquestionably”-a-franchise-quarterback

Dak Prescott will not have a prolonged-term deal with the Cowboys just however, but new head coach Mike McCarthy is all-in on Prescott as his starting off quarterback.

A lot more importantly, McCarthy believes Prescott is capable of primary the Cowboys back to a Super Bowl.

“I imagine amount one particular, you just glimpse at what he is finished through his time in the league. I think he is been remarkable,” McCarthy said from the NFL Scouting Mix in Indianapolis. “I have been impressed with him due to the fact the to start with time I observed him play stay up in Eco-friendly Bay (as a rookie in 2016) when they arrived to Lambeau there. Initially impressions I consider are incredibly crucial when you see quarterbacks on the subject due to the fact in-man or woman evaluations, particularly at that placement, have always carried a lot more weight as much as how I felt about a player. So, I feel he is gotten off to a excellent commence. He’s constructed a seriously superior foundation. I am advised he is a remarkable chief.

“Defenses get you to the championship. The quarterbacks acquire championships. And I unquestionably feel Dak is that quarterback.”

McCarthy is aware a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback when he sees one particular. He coached Aaron Rodgers for 13 seasons in Green Bay. Jointly, they achieved 4 NFC title game titles and received Tremendous Bowl XLV within AT&T Stadium during the 2010 period.

In that activity, Rodgers sent an MVP performance with 304 passing yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions to defeat the Steelers 31-25.

To McCarthy’s place, the quarterback was the catalyst on the game’s largest phase.

In Dallas, McCarthy options to construct an offense that accentuates Prescott’s strengths. Prescott had a job period in 2019, throwing for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns. Kellen Moore is again as Cowboys offensive coordinator, and very last year’s tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier has transitioned to quarterbacks coach.

There is continuity in put for the 26-calendar year-previous starter, and McCarthy’s encounter can only enable Prescott’s enhancement.

Technically, Prescott has an expiring contract, but the Cowboys’ entrance office environment claims the major priority is re-signing him to a prolonged-time period deal. If an arrangement isn’t really achieved by the March 12 franchise tag deadline, the Cowboys can franchise Prescott to defend his legal rights and proceed negotiating into the summertime.

McCarthy stated he and Prescott have been in touch a short while ago. He failed to want to speculate on any offseason hypotheticals, especially Prescott’s attendance in the voluntary exercise system this spring if a new deal is not arrived at by then.

In small, it really is not a issue for the Cowboys’ new head coach. He is aware who his quarterback is.

“Definitely, Dak is in a business scenario now certainly,” McCarthy explained. “I have gone as a result of this as a head mentor with a number of my gamers in the previous. I imagine like just about anything, it is time to be individual and permit the enterprise people today do the job out the company subject. … We are going to just just take it a single day at a time.”