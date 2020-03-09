McCarthy optimistic on McClean and Stevens

Mick McCarthy expects each James McClean and Enda Stevens to be obtainable for Ireland’s Euro 2020 engage in-off video game absent to Slovakia on March 26.

Stoke City’s McClean endured a medial ligament knee injuries enjoying in opposition to Preston on February 12 but intensive rehab seems to be working in his favour and he has now advised the Eire supervisor he expects to be again in club action just before the significant game in Bratislava.

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill yesterday sounded a to some degree a lot more cautious notice, implying McClean won’t pretty be all set in time for subsequent week’s excursion to Studying. “James is just likely to be a little extended than we anticipated so we have to check that one particular,” he stated.

For his element, McCarthy was heartened by what he heard from McClean. “James has advised me he is pretty near to a return to motion with Stoke right after his knee injuries even though Enda was taken off early in the second 50 percent of Sheffield United’s 1- get about Norwich on Saturday with some tightness in his calf,” said the manager.

“They are self-confident they will be in good shape for the participate in-off and that’s fantastic to listen to.”

With McCarthy due to title his squad on Friday, Jack Byrne’s exceptional operate of variety has place the Shamrock Rovers playmaker firmly in the manager’s feelings.

“If Jack is in the squad on Friday — and there is each individual possibility he will be — then he will be in on sort,” McCarthy told FAI.ie

“I was amazed with him in Tallaght in opposition to Dundalk and he carried that sort into the recreation in Sligo (on Saturday night time). Jack’s been with us for the earlier 12 months and he is developing as a participant as we want him to. He has a spark about him and can do something diverse. That could be very useful in a tight perform-off game.”

Josh Cullen is a further midfielder who amazed when McCarthy watched him actively playing for Charlton in Saturday’s 1- household defeat to Middlesbrough. “After his damage problems before in the season, Josh is again to fitness and again to his ideal as he showed me again on Saturday,” explained McCarthy. “He is extremely shut to a initial aggressive cap and has been pushing for a place in my crew for some time now, in no way mind the squad.

“Terry Connor watched Glenn Whelan management the sport for Fleetwood at Ipswich previous week so we are pretty very well served in that central midfield position.”

Up entrance, Scott Hogan managed his hot scoring streak with an additional intention for mortgage club Birmingham. “That’s 7 plans in 9 video games now,” mentioned McCarthy. “Terry has noticed a good deal of Scott in current months and his assurance is sky higher. That’s not a surprise with the way he has been scoring targets for Birmingham.

“This newest mortgage shift has worked out actually effectively for Scott and for Ireland as perfectly. If he provides those goalscoring boots to Slovakia we will all be satisfied.”