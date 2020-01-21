McConnell abruptly eases the limits for accusation – Boston Herald

By LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly eased his restrictive proposed rules for President Donald Trump’s deposition process and supported the concise two-day schedule to add a third to open arguments following protests from senators, including Republicans.

The trial quickly erupted in a party fight at the Capitol when the president’s lawyers opened arguments in support of McConnell’s plan on Tuesday. Democrats loudly objected to McConnell’s initially proposed rules and some Republicans publicly expressed their concerns during a GOP lunch.

Without comment, the Republican leader quietly submitted a modified proposal after a meeting with his senators behind closed doors when the trial was opened. With the handwritten changes, the extra day would be added and House proof could be included in the record. There is still great disagreement about calling in additional witnesses.

“It is time to begin this process,” said White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, the president’s chief attorney in brief remarks when the proceedings were opened in public.

“It’s a fair trial,” he said. “There is absolutely no case.”

Chief Judge John Roberts hammered the session open, senators took an oath last week to do “impartial justice” as jury members. House House prosecutors sat on the one hand, Trump’s team on the other, in the pit of Senatem while senators are silent behind their desks.

Senators were amazed by McConnell’s shift, and assistants did not offer immediate answers.

But a spokeswoman for Republican Senator Susan Collins said she and others had expressed concerns. The Maine senator sees the changes as major improvements, said spokeswoman Annie Clark.

The turnaround was a quick lesson when the wishes of the White House came true in the reality of the Senate. The White House wanted a session that was crammed in a shorter period to both speed up the process and move more of the proceedings to late night, according to a person familiar with the case but not authorized to discuss it publicly .

“READ THE TRANSCRIPTS!” Tweeted the president miles away while returning to his hotel at a conference of world leaders in Davos, Switzerland. That is the transcript of his telephone call in which he asked the new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiya for ‘a favor’. The Democrats call that transcript solid evidence against Trump, although he repeatedly describes it as “perfect.”

Democrats had warned that the set of rules set by Trump’s ally, the Senate’s GOP leader, could force midnight sessions that would keep most Americans in the dark and create a sham.

“This is not a process for a fair process, this is the process for a rigged process” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Ca., The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who led the prosecution, told reporters. He called it a “cover-up”.

Schiff opened his arguments before the Senate played a video of Trump calling on more witnesses to testify. Schiff noted the sudden change to the proposed rules just before he spoke.

“The facts will eventually come true,” Schiff said. “The question is, will it come out on time? “

McConnell said, “The president’s lawyers are finally getting a level playing field,” as opposed to investigating the House’s allegations.

The rare sentence, which unfolds in an election year, tests whether Trump’s actions against Ukraine justify removal at the same time that voters form their own opinion about his White House.

Just a few weeks before the first Democratic primary competitions, four senators, who are also presidential candidates, were dismissed from the campaign track as jury members.

“My focus will be on deposition,” Senator Bernie Sanders, the independent Vermont candidate for Democratic nomination, told reporters. He said his supporters would continue to work “to defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”

The Democrats say that the prospect of a mid-night procedure, without allowing new witnesses or even the extensive reports of the House of the trial, would leave the public without crucial information about Trump’s political pressure campaign on Ukraine and the obstruction of the White House by the House accusation probe.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chair of the Judicial Committee, who also leads the House team, said, “There is no trial in this country where you would not allow relative witnesses.”

The Trump Legal Team does not dispute Trump’s actions – that he called the President of Ukraine and asked for a “favor” during a telephone conversation on July 25. In fact, the lawyers included the rough transcript of Trump’s interview as part of the 110-page tasting note that was submitted before the proceedings.

Instead, President Cipollone’s lawyers and a famous TV legal team, including Alan Dershowitz, suggested that the two charges against the President do not amount to unassailable violations and that Trump did not commit any crime.

Legal scientists have long insisted that the authors of the constitution provide accusation as a remedy for “other high crimes and crimes,” a particularly broad definition that does not simply mean specific criminal acts.

Democrats in prosecuting the case against the president in particular point to a report from the General Accountability Office which found that the White House has violated federal law by blocking money to Ukraine that was approved by Congress.

House Democrats, who responded Tuesday to arguments from Trump’s legal team, said the president’s legal file confirmed that “his misconduct is indefensible.”

They wrote: “President Trump’s long letter to the Senate is heavy on rhetorical and procedural grievances, but completely lacks a legitimate defense of his misconduct.” The president would “rather discuss something other than what he actually did,” wrote the Democrats.

Roberts took the oath to one remaining senator, James Inhofe, who attended a family medical problem in Oklahoma last week when the other senators took the oath and signed the oath book.

The House Democratic managers overseeing the charge of the case also asked Cipollone, the president’s chief attorney at the trial, to disclose all “first-hand knowledge” he has about the charges against Trump. They said evidence gathered so far indicates that Cipollone is a “material witness” to the allegations that are being made.

House Democrats accused Republican president of two charges last month: abuse of power by refusing US military aid to Ukraine while urging the country to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and obstruction of Congress by refusing to cooperate in their investigation.

No senate has ever been released from office by the senate. With his Republican majority of 53-47, the Senate is not expected to reach the two-thirds needed for conviction. Even if that were the case, the White House team argues that it would be an “unconstitutional belief” because the articles of deposition were too broad.

Associated Press writers Laurie Kellman, Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama in Washington and David Pitt in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.