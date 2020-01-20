McConnell does to charge what he did to Garland

The resolution of the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, establishing the rules of the road for the impeachment trial has just been released, and it is a delusion.

Three key points:

The Senate will not automatically enter Chamber evidence into the trial record. A senior Republican official acknowledges that this is a different provision from the Clinton indictment procedure because “the White House was deprived of due process throughout the 12 weeks of partisan House proceedings” . After Senators’ Question Period, the Senate will vote up or down on whether to even allow witnesses to be called. If witnesses and subpoenas are allowed, both parties can make motions to issue subpoenas which will also be voted on in the Senate. This first obstacle will therefore be a key element. McConnell shortened the time for presenting oral arguments to two days in the Senate on each side. The duration remains the same as the indictment of Clinton, restricted to a narrower window, forcing either long days or a shorthand argument.

The Democrats in the Senate are already screaming naturally. Do you remember McConnell’s assurances to model Trump’s dismissal on that of Clinton? Except where it doesn’t suit him.