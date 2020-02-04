McConnell rejects the ‘factional fever’ of the Democrats a day before the vote on the trial

A day before the Senate is expected to acquit US President Donald Trump in his indictment, the Republican top of the room on Tuesday urged senators to protect Trump and stop the “faction fever” of the Democrats to burn the US government system.

But the Democratic counterpart of the senate, majority leader Mitch McConnell, senator Chuck Schumer, said that the president, not a repudiation, was a threat to democracy in the United States.

The 45th US President’s indictment process began on January 16 and ends on Wednesday, when the deeply divided Senate is scheduled to vote for Trump to be released from office. He seems assured of acquittal, with a two-thirds vote needed to put him out of office and his fellow republicans occupy 53 of the 100 seats of the senate.

Senators gave a series of speeches on Tuesday explaining how they will vote.

Michigan Democratic Gary Peters, who was eligible for re-election in a state that Trump won in 2016, said he would vote to convict, and said the facts were clear.

“Tomorrow, by refusing to hold President Trump responsible for his abuse, Senate Republicans are offering him unbridled power without accountability and he will happily seize that power,” Peters said.

Rand Paul of Kentucky spoke alongside a placard with the alleged name of the whistleblower whose complaint about a telephone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky helped start the investigation of house allegations.

McConnell, who helped set up a stripped trial without witnesses or new evidence, lashed out at the Democratic House of Representatives during a speech on the Senate floor for accusation.

The House accused Trump on December 18 on charges of abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and obstruction of Congress for blocking testimonials and documents sought in the investigation. The constitution allows the removal of a president for committing “high crimes and crimes”.

“We must vote to reject the House’s abuse of power, vote to protect our institutions, vote to reject new precedents that would reduce framers’ design to rubble, vote to prevent fever from boiling over and scorching our republic,” McConnell said.

The final arguments in the settlement procedure of US President Donald Trump were aimed at voters as well as senators, because acquittal is almost a certainty. 02:01

McConnell reiterated the arguments of the Trump Legal Team that Democrats wanted to cancel the 2016 elections in which Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

“Washington Democrats think President Donald Trump has committed a high crime or crime – the moment he defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 elections. That is the original sin of this presidency – that he won and lost them,” said McConnell. “Since then, the nation has suffered an abrasive campaign against our norms and institutions of the same people who continue to shout that our norms and institutions must be defended.”

McConnell said the two indictments were constitutionally inconsistent, although he disagreed with Trump’s legal team’s view that a president cannot be dismissed without breaking the law.

Shortly after McConnell spoke, top Senate Democrat Schumer said that Trump’s actions in the Ukraine issue were the real threat to America. Schumer said that if a president “blackmails a foreign country to interfere in our elections, it is at the core of what our democracy is about”.

“If Americans believe they don’t determine who is president, who is governor, who is senator, but a foreign reach that can join us in elections, then that’s the beginning of the end of democracy,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

Trump to address House tonight

Trump has received almost uniform support among Republican senators, although several have called his actions wrong and inappropriate.

Trump is running for re-election in the November 3 election. Former Vice President Biden is a prominent candidate for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump. In addition to striving to dismiss Trump, Democrats hope to keep their majority in the House and try to seize the Senate from Republican control.

Trump is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress in the Chamber of the House on Tuesday evening.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office after he has delivered remarks in the Senate Chamber on Tuesday. (ANP)

Any hints of fall-out in the deposition process will be most closely monitored in constituencies and states that are closely divided between Republicans and Democrats and will play a crucial role in the November and House races at House.

Any recoil against the urge to accuse can hurt some Democratic incumbents looking for re-election, while Republicans who have strongly defended Trump might find themselves in a difficult place with their moderate voters.

On Monday evening, Senator Lisa Murkowski, Alaska, a moderate Republican, said she would vote to acquit Trump, but also sharply criticized the president and legislators in both parties.

“The president’s behavior was shameful and wrong. His personal interests do not exceed those of this great nation,” Murkowski said to the senate.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said that even if the senate votes to acquit the president as expected, the democrats have succeeded in uncovering the actions of Trump that, in his opinion, make him unsuitable for his function or re-election.

“Whatever happens, he has been deposed forever. And now these senators, although they don’t have the courage to impose the right punishment, at least acknowledge that he did something wrong,” Pelosi told the New York Times .