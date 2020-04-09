McConnell renews the Senate after Democrats overturned the small business loan law

Senate Democrats threw a Republican plan on Thursday to add $ 250 billion to the government’s small business loan program, insisting that the bill also included aid to hospitals, healthcare systems, state and local governments and assistance programs. food.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell then updated the body until Monday. McConnell argued that these problems can be addressed in the next main package.

On Thursday McConnell sought to approve the GOP measure with a unanimous vote, as few senators remained on Capitol Hill. But Senator Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) objected, nullifying the legislation.

Lawmakers on both sides agree that an interim measure is needed to support the small business loan program, which had a rocky implementation this week.

Companies have complained that they cannot easily make their way through the complicated system of obtaining loans and that not enough money is available.

The interim package would be a prelude to a fourth major aid package to counter the economic effects of the coronavirus epidemic.

Democrats have talked about presenting their draft bill. So it’s unclear when and if the parties will work together.

But many analysts say they will eventually come to an agreement, given the dire financial situation facing so many businesses and individuals.

The Trump administration has asked Congress for more money for small business loans since demand has been so strong.

Congress authorized the disbursement of $ 350 billion under the $ 2 trillion fiscal stimulus package passed last month.

