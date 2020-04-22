McConnell Says Congress Has Agreed to Supplement Stopped Coronavir Small Business Loan Program – News – The Palm Beach Post

WASHINGTON – Sen. Mitch McConnell said congressional leaders reached an agreement on Tuesday to revive a program to prevent small businesses from closing and their employees from continuing unemployment because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The nearly half-trillion deal will provide additional funds for the Paycheck Protection program, which was suspended last week after it ended.

McConnell, R-Ky, praised the agreement “the two-party agreement”.

According to McConnell, the $ 484 billion drop will add to the program, which provides loans to small businesses for more than $ 320 billion. Part is reserved for smaller companies that do not have established relationships with banks and had more difficulty accessing funds in the first round of loans. It also supports the Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program, which had also dried up due to the coronavirus.

The deal also includes $ 75 billion to help overcrowded hospitals and $ 25 billion for coronavirus testing. Two provisions of the Democrats call for negotiations.

A copy of the bill was still not available on Tuesday afternoon as negotiators seek to finalize the text before the expected Senate vote on the bill later Tuesday. If approved by Parliament and the Senate, it could go to President Donald Trump for approval later this week.

Congressional leaders and the Trump administration have been delaying for weeks on the details of the new plan. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asked Congress earlier this month for an additional $ 250 billion in emergency funds to support the program. But Democrats opposed the GOP offer, demanding more money for hospitals, state and local governments, and food stamp benefits.

Congressional Republicans accused Democrats of running out of funding, claiming they held hostage money that was sorely needed by businesses and workers.

After announcing the deal, McConnell blamed Democrats for the delay.

“I am encouraged that democratic leaders have finally agreed to reopen Paycheck’s protection program and abandon several of their unrelated demands,” McConnell said in a statement. “The Republicans never wanted that this point of view of workers and small businesses an important program is terminated. We tried to transfer additional funds weeks before the expiry of its validity. But Democratic leaders prevented the money and spent days trying to negotiate the external things that was never on the table. I am grateful to our colleagues walked out of those demands and ultimately allow Congress to act. “

Trump has announced his readiness to sign an agreement that will come out of Congress.

“I urge the Senate and Parliament to pass the wage protection program and the Health Improvement Act with additional funding for PPPs, hospitals and testing,” Trump said in a tweet on Tuesday. “When I signed this bill, we will begin discussions on the following legislative initiative, in which the tax credits are the loss of state / lost the governments of municipal revenue COVID 19. From, the infrastructure investments needed to bridges, tunnels, broadband, tax incentives restaurants, viihdeeseen, sports and payroll tax cuts in order to increase economic growth”

Getting an invoice over the finish line can cause problems. The House and Senate plan to keep their members at home to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further. Instead, chambers are designed to pass a bill with unanimous consent, a procedure that allows only one legislator to oppose and force a personal vote.

McConnell said Monday that it was unclear whether the measure could proceed unanimously in the Senate, and he did not know “until we have the product” and the final text will be released.

Parliament is due to take action on Thursday, but some of its members have already reported problems with the provisions of the agreement.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky, has expressed his grievances, as have some progressive Democrats in Parliament.

“I’m not here for the $ 5 bill, and I’m not offending it in my community,” Dr. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., said Monday, explaining she wanted more and didn’t support the bill at the moment, but waited for the final text.

The program received $ 349 billion as part of a comprehensive economic recovery package approved in March. It launched on April 3 and processed 1.6 million loan applications before funds ran out on Thursday.