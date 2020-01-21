McConnell suggests a quick impeachment process with long days

WASHINGTON (AP) – On the eve of President Donald Trump’s impeachment process, the Senate chair proposed a condensed calendar for opening statements. The White House lawyers pleaded for a quick rejection of the “flimsy” charge and the Capitol was preparing for the pre-election trial.

The final trial preparations were in full swing on Monday as it pushed to advance developments with Trump’s legacy – and the judgment of both parties in Congress.

In his first full lawsuit with the impeachment court, the president’s lawyers argued that Trump had “done absolutely nothing wrong” and urged the Senate to quickly reject the “faulty” case against him.

“All of this is a dangerous perversion of the constitution, which the Senate should condemn quickly and harshly,” wrote the president’s lawyers. “The articles should be rejected and the president immediately acquitted.”

The White House’s mandate and the House Democrats’ response is that the Senate could have 12-hour sessions for the rare Senate process, in which some of the senators could replace Trump as president, who acts as a jury.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell proposed a shortened two-day calendar for each page to make opening statements, basic rules that Democrats immediately rejected.

The vote on the Republican leader’s resolution will be one of the first decisions when the senators meet on Tuesday. It also postpones any vote on witnesses until later, rather than from the start, as requested by the Democrats.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer described the package of rules proposed by the GOP leader as “national disgrace.”

Senators are about to face the third impeachment lawsuit against the President in the history of the United States, are about to face the first primaries of the 2020 election season and are about to vote when voters assess Trump’s first term and weigh the candidates who want to challenge him in the fall ,

House Democrats last month charged the president with two charges: abuse of power by withholding US military aid from Ukraine when he urged the country to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden, and obstructing Congress by refusing to to conduct their investigation.

The Constitution gives the House the sole power to sentence a President and the Senate to a final judgment by acting as a court for impeachment.

McConnell is striving for a speedy acquittal process, and since the Republicans hold a majority in the Senate, the proposal is likely to be approved by the Senators in the President’s Party.

“It is clear that Senator McConnell has a very difficult time obtaining witnesses and documents and intends to speed up the process,” said Schumer. He promised to propose votes on Tuesday to try to change the set of rules. He called it a “cover-up”.

In the first few days of the trial, there is almost certainly a confusion of procedural motions on the Senate floor or rather behind closed doors, as the senators do not have to make a speech during the court proceedings.

The officials welcomed the republican trial proposal in the White House, where the President embarked on a trip abroad to the World Leaders’ Conference in Davos, Switzerland.

“We are pleased that the draft resolution protects the President’s rights to a fair trial, and we look forward to vigorously defending the facts and the process as soon as possible and to acquiring an acquittal as soon as possible,” said the legislator of the White House Affairs Director Eric Ueland.

After the four days of the opening speech – two days per side – the senators have up to 16 hours to answer questions to the prosecutor and the defense, followed by four hours of debate. Only then will other witnesses be called.

At the end of the deliberations, the Senate would then vote on each impeachment article.

McConnell had promised to lay down rules similar to those of the last trial against President Bill Clinton in 1999, but his resolution was crucially divergent, which may worry some senators from both parties.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah said in an email to his constituents on Monday evening that McConnell’s resolution “overall closely complies with the set of rules passed 100-0 during the Clinton process,” Republican senators said Want to consider testimony and documents that were not part of the house impeachment investigation.

While security measures in the Capitol were tightened, the House of Representatives, led by Adam Schiff, chairman of the Secret Service Committee, set out to visit the Senate Chamber. The White House legal team, led by Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow, soon followed. Both sides were instructed to keep the chamber doors closed for viewers and the media.

Four television monitors have been set up within the Senate room showing statements, exhibits, and possibly tweets or other social media that, according to an anonymous, but unauthorized person, were up for discussion under the condition of anonymity.

In their own registration on Monday, the prosecutors of the House of Representatives made new demands for a fair trial in the Senate.

“President Trump claims that his impeachment process is a partisan joke. He’s wrong,” the prosecutors wrote.

The House Democrats said the President could not act in either direction – he rejected the facts of the case, but also opposed Congress’s summons for witnesses and testimonies. “Senators must honor their own oath by holding a fair trial with all relevant evidence,” they wrote.

The White House document released on Monday states that the two charges against the President are not criminal acts. The impeachment investigation, which focused on Trump’s request that the President of Ukraine initiate an investigation into democratic rival Biden, was never alleged to have found out the truth.

The House Democrats called Trump’s behavior in their first weekend trial, the constitution’s “worst nightmare.”

“President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a US election for his personal political gain,” the prosecutor wrote. “

But Trump’s team claimed Monday that it would not be punishable even if Trump used his power to detain Ukrainian military aid because it did not violate a specific criminal law.

No president has ever been deposed by the Senate. The current Senate, with a Republican majority of 53-47, is not expected to achieve the two-thirds required for a conviction. Even if that were the case, the White House team argued that it would be an “unconstitutional conviction” because the charges were too broad.

Officials have argued that a similar inaccuracy applies to the case of perjury in Clinton’s impeachment proceedings.

The White House also suggests that the house was not examined because it did not examine Biden or his son Hunter, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine while his father was vice president. There is no evidence that Biden did anything wrong.

