McConnell suggests that some states may be better off filing for bankruptcy

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday blew up US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for his comments suggesting that bankruptcy would be a better way for some states than federal aid, as money is being distributed to help dabbing an economy devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was really disappointed to see Senator McConnell’s comments on letting states go bankrupt,” Whitmer said in an interview with MSNBC. “I just think he’s incredibly irresponsible.”

The argument broke out as the United States House is expected to vote Thursday on a fourth aid bill of nearly US $ 500 billion which approved the Senate earlier this week without including any funding for state and local governments. . President Donald Trump has said he will start discussing further aid to state and local governments after signing the law.

McConnell, whose party controls the Senate, on Wednesday poured cold water into Democrats’ efforts to tap into federal coffers to assist state and local governments.

“I think this whole matter of further assistance to state and local governments needs to be carefully weighed,” Hugh Hewitt said in the conservative radio talk show. “There will be no republican desire to save state pensions by borrowing money from future generations.”

Democrats reject the idea

Later, in an interview with Louisville, the Ky.-Based WHAS radio station, McConnell said that Congress “could very well” approve further aid, but that it would like it to be closely related to the costs related to coronavirus.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin stressed the stakes, as many municipal and state employees are those who are at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic.

Forcing states and localities to bankruptcy in the midst of this crisis would mean dire consequences for our schools, teachers, rescuers, retirees and the nation’s economy.

– @ SenatorDurbin

Whitmer, who expressed hope that Democrats and the Trump administration can overcome Republican objections to Congress for providing aid, told MSNBC that his state is facing a $ 3 billion budget this year and probably also a bigger impact next year.

“It will undermine everything from public health to education if we don’t get the kind of support we need from Washington, DC,” he said.

Other Democratic governors rejected the idea on Wednesday.

“Almost hoping for a failure of the American states in the midst of the biggest health crisis this country has faced is absolutely irresponsible,” New Jersey governor Phil Murphy said at a press conference.

An Illinois spokesman Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that “every state is facing budgetary shortcomings and we need partners in Congress who will work with us on real solutions, instead of using this crisis to propose an ideological Ave Maria.”

Bankruptcy rules differ by state and city

In a letter to congressional leaders, the National Governors Association on Tuesday reiterated its request for an additional $ 500 billion to replace lost state revenue. The $ 2.3 trillion federal CARES law set aside $ 150 billion for states and local governments solely to cover virus-related expenses.

Currently, states cannot file for bankruptcy, while cities and other local governments can use Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy to restructure their debt if permitted by their states. Puerto Rico, a commonwealth of the United States, began a form of municipal bankruptcy in 2017 after the United States Congress authorized it.

With social exclusion and home orders taking place across the nation to slow the spread of the virus, non-essential activities and services have closed, leading to skyrocketing unemployment – an additional 4.4 million requests have been registered in the Thursday report – and lower consumer spending. As a result, cities and states are starting to project profound revenue losses, particularly for large money generators such as income and sales taxes.

The whole point is a red herring. The (McConnell) statement is more about how Republicans will request concessions from Democrats if Democrats want states to get additional aid.

The IShares National Muni stock exchange-traded fund was trading lower after the news, but there was no immediate reaction in the US $ 3.8 trillion municipal market, where states, cities and other issuers sell debt.

Municipal market analysts downplayed McConnell’s comments as political positions. Matt Fabian, partner of Municipal Market Analytics, said he doubted that such a move was constitutionally or politically possible.

“The point is a red herring,” he said. “The (McConnell’s) statement is more about how Republicans will demand concessions from Democrats if Democrats want states to get additional aid.”

Hugh McGuirk, who oversees less than $ 30 billion in municipal bonds for T. Rowe Price, said bankruptcy should be a last resort for any government.

“I think, in the event of bankruptcy or not, that in the end investors want a stable government entity that provides the necessary services for its citizens,” he said.