McConnell, the “millionaire” leaving the lifeguard firefighter, first responders behind

On Wednesday in “All In,” MSNBC MP Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said Senate Majority Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was leaving behind key local government workers such as firefighters , the first to respond in the latest coronavirus stimulus package.

Tlaib said, “You know, our community in Detroit, Wayne County, right now, local communities have literally firefighters, first responders, their locals doing tests in clinics getting sick of COVID, of times 60% of the force charges COVID right now., and they will be left behind without any help, without support.This, this was reduced by providing support to local communities that are too important to fail.You know, the you see talking too big to fail, local governments, municipalities and local communities will save our lives and concentrate zero on the ground trying to help them, not only with tests and layouts, but making sure people are protected and have people to turn to. These are the ones who will manage a lot of things that we go through at the federal level and we can’t leave behind. “

She continued, “I think it was a third of people who couldn’t pay their rent. This past month and the rent will be charged again in a week. Imagine the impact that’s going on and I’m very alarmed because McConnell say, we’ll spend it and leave for a month. Leave behind the people who literally lose their lives every day. “

He added: “You have McConnell, who is a disconnected millionaire to understand why people live check. This is the reality. Some are called essential workers, but they are the ones who ask McConnell for the minimum wage of $ 15. On the front lines, these are communities that are left out. It wasn’t just Detroit. I was talking to Wayne County, where a firefighter coughed on the phone and said, can you do something to make sure we have better health care? Can you assure us that we can pay our next amount due for pensions? This is what is happening because they have to divert so many resources to fight COVID in local communities, go bankrupt and fall behind. I think they are too critical and too important to fail right now. “

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN