McConnell Voices To Block Witnesses At Trump Indictment Trial

Senate Republicans got the vote to block witnesses and additional documents for President Trump’s impeachment trial, with announcement by Senator Lisa Murkwoski (R-AK) Friday that she will oppose a measure to looking for witnesses for the trial.

With only two Republicans planning to join the Democrats in a witness vote scheduled for Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will have the vote to move to the next phase of the trial without authorizing the leaders of house to appear. The Democrats needed four Republican votes to take the next step to examine witnesses.

It will be the first impeachment trial in the history of the United States to end without testimony.

Since the House adopted its impeachment orders last month, drama in the Senate has focused on whether it would seek further evidence on President Trump’s plan in Ukraine. With 67 votes needed to remove Trump from office, his acquittal in the GOP-controlled Senate never seemed to be in doubt.

McConnell has always lobbied for a speedy and witnessless trial. However, he did not have enough votes at the start of the proceedings to outright block the witnesses. Instead, he put in place a process that would allow Republicans to wait until after the early stages of the trial, after both parties have come forward and answered questions on their arguments, to make a final decision on the issues. witnesses.

President Trump is accused of abusing the power of his office by using military aid and a White House meeting as leverage to push Ukrainian investigations into his Democratic rivals. He is also accused of obstructing Congress in its general obstruction of the inquiry into the removal of the House.

The Democrats hoped to call four senior administration officials to testify in the Senate after resisting Trump’s request to participate in the House investigation. The House also sought to obtain subpoenas from the Senate for documents that the Trump administration had refused to provide during the inquest into the removal of the House.

GOP arguments against calling witnesses range from blaming the House for not going to court to enforce their subpoenas, accepting an assertion by one of Trump’s lawyers that even if the House had proven the facts the conduct described was not impenetrable. .

A key was thrown into McConnell’s plan for a witnessless trial earlier this week with the revelation that former national security adviser John Bolton – one of the democratic witnesses – had written in his soon-to-be published book Trump had told him the military aid freeze was linked to requests for an investigation. The claim was allegedly in a manuscript which was submitted to the White House for consideration prior to publication, and leaders of the Senate GOP were blinded by the development, which was first reported on Sunday.

When it seemed possible that enough Republicans could join the Democrats to open a debate on the witnesses, Trump’s greatest allies in the Senate warned that they would then call Hunter Biden and others whose testimony , they say, would justify Trump’s behavior towards Ukraine.

By the end of the week, however, McConnell had convinced almost everyone in his caucus to give up any effort to get Bolton or other witnesses. The Democrats hoped that Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) – an institutionalist who had largely remained a mother on his reflections on witnesses during most of the trial – would vote in their favor. Alexander dashed those hopes with a statement on Thursday evening announcing that he opposed the extension of the trial because he believed that Trump’s conduct had been proven but was not unreachable.

Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) have said they will vote for the witnesses.

House managers devoted a considerable amount of their presentations to calls for more witnesses. At the start of the trial, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff (D-CA), told senators that “the most important decision” they would make would be whether “the president and the American people would benefit from a fair trial. “

More recently, Schiff and President Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presented an argument that the inevitable acquittal of Trump is not legitimate because, without witnesses and documents, he never had a proper trial.

The failure of a witness vote on Friday will set the stage for the Senate to release Trump quickly, perhaps as early as Friday evening. After a four-hour debate before the witnesses vote on Friday, the Democrats will have the opportunity to try parliamentary tricks to prolong the procedure. Once they have exhausted these maneuvers, the Republicans can proceed to deliberations and the final vote.

It has been suggested to the Capitol that the Senate not even hold in camera deliberations before the vote to acquit the President.