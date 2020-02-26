[mcconnell-warns-gopers-bernie-could-be-a-even-larger-threat-than-they-assume]

Some Republicans are cheering on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) increase in the Democratic presidential major, assured that Sanders as the Democratic nominee would not only get rid of to President Donald Trump, but also torpedo Democrats’ campaigns down the ballot.

However, Senate The vast majority Mitch McConnell (R-KY) isn’t far too sure about that.

When a reporter requested McConnell on Tuesday if he thought, as a number of other Republicans do, that the democratic socialist’s victory in the key would support retain a GOP the vast majority in the Senate, the Republican chief cautioned in opposition to underestimating Sanders.

“I’m reminded of when the Democrats back in 1980 were all pulling for Ronald Reagan to be the nominee since they imagined he’d be the least complicated to defeat,” McConnell reported. “I imagine Republicans speculating about which Democratic candidate for president would be the easiest to conquer may be a bit foolish.”

“I imagine it is heading to be a contested normal election with a ton of power on the two sides,” he continued. “And for myself I’ll leave it up to the Democrats to choose who they’d like to be their applicant.”

The GOP leader extra that the Democratic candidates were all the identical to him in any case, calling them “very, extremely significantly to the remaining.”

“It appears to be like moderate Democrats are an endangered species or may have disappeared already,” he reported.

The Sanders marketing campaign did not answer to request for comment at the time of publication.

Observe McConnell underneath: