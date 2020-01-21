McConnell withdraws, abruptly easing the limits for impeachment processes – Boston Herald

By LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) – The US Senate plunged into the trial of President Donald Trump on Tuesday in charges with Republicans abruptly stopping plans to open arguments in two late-night sessions and Democrats advocating more witnesses to the “trifecta” of To expose Trump.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell surprised fellow senators and postponed the start of the procedure with his decision to reverse some of his proposed rules. He acted after protests from senators, including fellow republicans, who were concerned about the optics of mid-night sessions.

It was a dramatic setback for the Republican leader and the president’s legal team, who uncovered a crack in the GOP ranks and the political unease about the historic accusation procedures received in the midst of a watchful audience in an election year.

Chief Judge John Roberts hammered the session open, with prosecutors on the one hand, and the Trump team on the other, in the pit of the senate. Senators sat silently behind their desks, under oath, to “do impartial justice.” No cell phones or other electronics were allowed

Instead of McConnell’s original. rules, 24 hours of opening arguments for each party will be spread over three days, giving Democrats momentum as they try to break the deadlock by calling new witnesses.

While the visitor’s gallery was full of guests, actress and activist Alyssa Milano among them, and Trump’s most ardent allies along the back rows, the day quickly took the cadence of a trial to see if the President’s actions against Ukraine were justified removal from office.

Without comment, the Republican leader submitted a modified proposal after meeting behind closed doors with his senators when the trial was opened. The handwritten changes would add an extra day for the opening arguments of each party and provide for evidence of the hearings with allegations of the Democratic House to be included in the report.

There is still great disagreement about calling in additional witnesses.

“It is time to begin this process,” said White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, the president’s chief attorney in brief remarks when the proceedings were opened in public.

New York Democratic leader Chuck Schumer offered the first of a number of expected changes to the rules – a proposal to issue a summons to the White House for “all documents, communications and other information” regarding the issue of Ukraine. It was rejected by Republicans, filed on a party rule 53-47.

Schumer then offered a second amendment and sought documents from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This too was reversed by the same 53-47 vote.

A spokeswoman for Republican Senator Susan Collins said she and others had expressed concern about the restrictive rules that McConnell had proposed. The Maine senator sees the changes as major improvements, said spokeswoman Annie Clark.

Collins, senator Rob Portman from Ohio and a significant number of other republicans from the party’s ideological spectrum wanted to make the changes, according to two people familiar with the case but not authorized to discuss it publicly. Some argued that the two-day limitation would have helped Democrats push through Republicans as testimonies in the middle of the night.

The turnaround was a quick lesson, since the wishes of the White House meet the reality of the Senate. The White House wanted a session that was crammed in a shorter period to both speed up the process and move more of the proceedings to late night, according to a person familiar with the case but not authorized to discuss it publicly .

“READ THE TRANSCRIPTS!” Tweeted the president from far away, returning to his hotel at a conference of world leaders in Davos, Switzerland.

That is the transcript of his telephone call in which he asked the new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy for ‘a favor’. A whistleblower complaint led the House to accuse Trump of abuse of power for forcing Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden as the White House refused military assistance from the American ally at war with neighboring Russia. The Democrats call that transcript solid evidence against Trump, although he repeatedly describes it as “perfect.”

Democrats had warned that the set of rules set by Trump’s ally, the Senate’s GOP leader, could force midnight sessions that would keep most Americans in the dark and create a sham.

“This is not a process for a fair process, this is the process for a rigged process” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Ca., The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who led the prosecution, told reporters. He called it a “cover-up”.

Schiff opened his arguments before the Senate played a video of Trump calling on more witnesses to testify. Schiff noticed the sudden change in proposed rules, a few moments before he got up to address the room.

“The facts will eventually come true,” Schiff told the senators. “The question is, will it come out on time?”

McConnell said, “The president’s lawyers are finally getting a level playing field,” as opposed to investigating the House’s allegations.

The rare sentence, which unfolds in an election year, tests whether Trump’s actions against Ukraine justify removal at the same time that voters form their own opinion about his White House.

Four senators who are presidential candidates are sitting outside the campaign track as jury members.

“My focus will be on deposition,” Senator Bernie Sanders, independent Vermont, told reporters. He said his supporters would continue to work “to defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”

The Democrats say that the prospect of a mid-night procedure, without allowing new witnesses or even the House’s sizeable reports into the trial, would leave the public without crucial information about Trump’s political pressure campaign on Ukraine and the obstruction of the White House by the House accusation probe.

The Trump Legal Team does not dispute Trump’s actions – that he called the President of Ukraine and asked for a “favor” during a telephone conversation on July 25. In fact, the lawyers included the rough transcript of Trump’s interview as part of the 110-page tasting note that was submitted before the proceedings.

Instead, President Cipollone’s lawyers and a famous TV legal team, including Alan Dershowitz, suggested that the two charges against the President do not amount to unassailable violations and that Trump did not commit any crime.

Democrats in prosecuting the case against the president in particular point to a report from the General Accountability Office which found that the White House has violated federal law by blocking money to Ukraine that was approved by Congress.

Roberts took the oath to one remaining senator, James Inhofe, who attended a family medical problem in Oklahoma last week when the other senators took the oath and signed the oath book.

The House Democratic managers overseeing the charge of the case also asked Cipollone, the president’s chief attorney at the trial, to disclose all “first-hand knowledge” he has about the charges against Trump. They said evidence gathered so far indicates that Cipollone is a “material witness” to the allegations that are being made.

House Democrats accused Republican president of two charges last month: abuse of power by withholding US military aid from Ukraine while urging the country to investigate Biden, and obstruction of Congress by refusing to cooperate in their investigation.

No senate has ever been released from office by the senate. With his Republican majority of 53-47, the Senate is not expected to reach the two-thirds needed for conviction. Even if that were the case, the White House team argues that it would be an “unconstitutional belief” because the articles of deposition were too broad.

Associated Press writers Laurie Kellman, Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama in Washington and David Pitt in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.