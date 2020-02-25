mcdonald’s-auctioning-$ninety,000-‘golden-shamrock-shake’-cup-for-charity

The Golden Arches is dipping into a pot of gold to mark the 50th anniversary of its Shamrock Shake.

Six days soon after the nationwide return of the popular, mint-flavored shake, McDonald’s declared Tuesday it is auctioning off a jewel-and-diamond-encrusted 18-karat gold cup, identified as the Golden Shamrock Shake, with bids starting up at $one.

The 10-day eBay auction finishes at five a.m. EST on March 6 with the proceeds from the profitable bid likely to aid Ronald McDonald Household Charities, the fast-foodstuff chain reported in a news release.

The cup, which has emeralds, white diamonds and yellow diamonds, is worthy of somewhere around $90,000 and it took a team of jewelers more than 140 hrs to make, McDonald’s claimed.

“Tradition phone calls for a 50th anniversary to be celebrated with gold, so we wished to make an product that not only represented this milestone, but our mouth watering Shamrock Shake,” David Tovar, McDonald’s vice president of U.S. communications, reported in a assertion.

Golden Shamrock Shake eBay auction

The auction is on the Ronald McDonald Household Charities eBay for Charity webpage, a nonprofit whose mission is to “help families with unwell or injured youngsters stay close to the methods they require during tricky moments.”

McDonald’s states gross sales from the seasonal shake helped begin the 1st Ronald McDonald Property in 1974 in Philadelphia.

Enter to gain a Golden Shamrock Shake

If you really do not have excessive eco-friendly to put a bid, McDonald’s is giving away a 2nd Golden Shamrock Shake via a contest.

To be mechanically entered in the sweepstakes, order a Shamrock Shake or Oreo Shamrock McFlurry through March 6 working with the “Mobile Buy & Pay” function in McDonald’s app. Find out far more at www.goldenshamrockshake.com.

The Shamrock Shake returned to eating places nationwide Feb. 19 and is obtainable for a minimal time. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry is a new addition and a twist on the shake with cookie items blended through the address.