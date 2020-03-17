McDonald’s closing dining locations amid coronavirus pandemic

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 / 05:49 PM PDT / Updated: Mar 16, 2020 / 05:55 PM PDT

(WATE) — In response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, McDonald’s Usa introduced Monday it will close corporation-owned seating spots and PlayPlaces and will target on serving prospects who walk in for takeout, get at the travel-via or use McDelivery.

The closure was set to just take effect at the stop of the organization working day.

“Ensuring the wellbeing and safety of our people and our communities is our best priority as the United States rapidly mobilizes to sluggish the unfold of COVID-19. Our decisions are guided by expert regional and nationwide overall health authority steerage,” a launch from the firm reads. “Additionally, we are complying with all local and condition restaurant limitations, exactly where relevant.”

The announcement also inspired independent franchises to adopt similar procedure techniques.

“Our unbiased franchisees keep on to target on the needs of their nearby communities and make risk-free and caring decisions,” the launch said. “Franchisees are strongly inspired to undertake identical functions treatments whilst preserving the requirements of their people today and communities at the centre of their choices. This steerage is supported by franchisee management and is anticipated to be adopted by the greater part of franchisees.

We are fully commited to supporting our people today as a result of these incredible instances and foresee most crew customers with scheduled shifts will be redeployed to help serving customers in the drive-through, have-out and McDelivery.”

Officers mentioned they believe that “this temporary change is the right choice for our customers, our communities, and our business enterprise and (we) will carry on to assess our operations as the condition evolves,

If prospects have issues about the status of their neighborhood McDonald’s, they are inspired to speak to their local cafe.