mcdonald’s-giving-away-free-mcmuffins-on-monday

by: CNN
Posted:
/ Updated:
(CNN) — McDonald’s will offer free Egg McMuffins Monday, the same day Wendy’s will launch its breakfast menu.
McDonald’s is calling March 2 “National Egg McMuffin Day.”
The sandwiches have been around since 1971, so the chain says it’s celebrating 50 years a year early.
Customers can get the free sandwiches between 6 and 10: 30 in the morning Monday. You’ll need the McDonald’s app to do so.
