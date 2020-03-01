McDonald’s giving away free McMuffins on Monday

By
Nellie McDonald
by: CNN

Courtesy: CNN, McDonalds

(CNN) — McDonald’s will offer free Egg McMuffins Monday, the same day Wendy’s will launch its breakfast menu.

McDonald’s is calling March 2 “National Egg McMuffin Day.”

The sandwiches have been around since 1971, so the chain says it’s celebrating 50 years a year early.

Customers can get the free sandwiches between 6 and 10: 30 in the morning Monday. You’ll need the McDonald’s app to do so.

