McDonald’s launches Big Mac Special Sauce Dips for the first time in the UK

There are so many things to love about a McDonalds Big Mac, it’s hard to pinpoint what makes it so good.

Is it the pickles, the double beef patty or the cheese layers? Although they are all key components, it is the special sauce that really takes it to another level.

You might often want to buy the sauce separately as a condiment – well, you can now.

McDonald’s special Big Mac sauce will be available for the first time in jars in the UK, reports BelfastLive.

Customers had never been able to purchase the sauce, usually found in Big Mac burgers, separately.

Currently, fast food enthusiasts can get standard 20 ml McDonald’s sauces, including ketchup, barbecue, sweet and sour curry, for free.

From February 12, however, McDonald’s customers will be able to purchase a 50 ml Big Mac special sauce dip for only 50p.

The new version means fans can have the special sauce with anything from fries to McNuggets, not just burgers.

Interested parties should, however, be quick when the sauce goes on sale.

McDonald’s says the pans are expected to sell quickly and will only be available for a limited time.

McDonald’s said: “A limited series of jars will go on sale and should sell quickly with restaurant staff prepared for bulk orders and large queues.

“The 50 ml jars will cost 50 pcs each, will be available 24 hours a day, will have a shelf life of seven days and when they are gone, they will be gone!”

The special sauce has been the same since 1972, although the recipe was slightly modified between 1991 and 2004.

In 2016, a 740 ml bottle of McDonald’s Big Mac special sauce sold for £ 65,000 on eBay.

The bottle was auctioned off by the fast food chain for charity, and it was the last time customers in the UK could get their hands on the product – except in a burger.

.