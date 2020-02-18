[mcdonald’s-shamrock-shake-returns-nationwide-wednesday-with-new-shamrock-mcflurry]

CHICAGO — McDonald’s “cult-preferred” Shamrock Shake will be launched nationwide Wednesday, alongside with a new environmentally friendly dessert.

The rapid foodstuff chain declared the release previously this thirty day period, and claimed the traditional shake will the moment once again be offered nationwide for the 1st time since 2017. McDonald’s is also introducing the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. The two green sweet treats mark the 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake, the company explained.

“We’ve been serving the legendary, cult-beloved Shamrock Shake for 50 several years, and it is turn into synonymous with McDonald’s ever considering that,” McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen reported.

The Shamrock Shake capabilities vanilla smooth serve blended with a minty flavor and topped with a whipped topping. The new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry attributes vanilla tender provide with a minty taste and Oreo cookie pieces blended throughout.

Shamrock fans can experience the luck of the 50th Shamrock Period at McDonald’s starting Wednesday at all participating places to eat nationwide for a limited time, the organization explained.