The Golden Arches is dipping into a pot of gold to mark the 50th anniversary of its Shamrock Shake.Six times soon after the nationwide return of the well known, mint-flavored shake, McDonald’s declared Tuesday it is auctioning off a jewel-and-diamond-encrusted 18-karat gold cup, referred to as the Golden Shamrock Shake, with bids beginning at $1.The 10-day eBay auction finishes at 5 a.m. EST on March six with the proceeds from the profitable bid going to guidance Ronald McDonald Dwelling […]