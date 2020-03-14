McFabulous lives up to expectations with Kempton’s slight victory

Paul Nicholls hopes McFabulous will eventually become a Stayers & # 39; Hurdles competitor after registering a highlight victory at EBF Novices & # 39; handicap barrier. European Hunt ”European Hunt, cit; from Paddy Power to Kempton.

The winner of the second-class bumper at Aintree last season, McFabulous suffered a startling loss in his obstacle course before finding Master Debonair too good when he was the last of four at a Supreme Court in Ascot in December.

But he scored at Market Rasen last month, and bettors were confident he could complete that victory and return to third grade.

Banished by their favorite 5-2, McFabulous was always traveling well for Harry Cobden, settling in the lane on the Eden Du Houx Cardiac Trail.

Upon returning home, Cobden was clearly in control, and McFabulous jumped to the front on the penultimate flight when Eden Du Houx left.

Sevarano tried to present a challenge, but McFabulous was very good: he took the final flight with some length in his hand before running to the line.

He came home six and a half meters from Sevarano, with Hurricane Harvey snatching third from Eden Du Houx under the shadow of the post.

The completion of the two-mile, five-bloom series was supposed to take place in Sandown last week, but that meeting was suspended due to a waterless trail.

Nicholls admitted after the race that canceling that card had worked in McFabulous’s favor.

He said: “It ended up being a bonus last week because that would have been pretty solid, but today it was perfect.

“He made a beautiful mark at Market Rasen; he jumped brilliantly today and should become a very good hurdle to stay.

“We’re going to ask for a grade one at over two and a half miles, but someday it can be a steeplechase Stayers.”