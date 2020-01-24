McFarland High named 2019 BVarsity Cross Country Girls Runner of the Year

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Hilda Gonzalez is a junior at McFarland High School, a campus known for her nine state titles and featured in the 2015 film McFarland USA.

Hilda has been running for ten years, now she is the BVarsity Cross Country Girls of the Year runner of the year.

She says that when she was little, she started ballet, but her father noticed that her talent lay elsewhere.

“My father noticed that I was a good runner, so they started me running and since I love him,” said Hilda Gonzalez.

Since then, she has participated in numerous races, won several, and won the BVarsity Cross Country Girls’ runner of the year title for three consecutive years.

Amador Ayón, head coach of McFarland High Track and Field, says Gonzalez has a lot of potential.

“Well, Hilda is a great athlete. She is one of those athletes who doesn’t say much, and all her actions and all her results, she speaks for herself during her competitions. ”

Hilda’s fastest 5,000-meter run is 17 minutes and 15 seconds, and her fastest 1-mile run is 5 minutes and 17 seconds.

However, Hilda says that it is not enough for a runner who would like to run for the University of Oregon.

“I’m trying to pick it up,” said Hilda. “So, my last year, I want it to be my best year.”

Although the high school junior thinks she can do better, colleges across the country are interested in being part of their university cross country team.

“A multitude of schools are watching it, you know, Fresno State,” said Ayón. “She’s a real talent,” said the athletics head coach.

Hilda’s mother, also named Hilda Gonzalez, says her daughter’s talent shines across the state.

“When she is competing, she says to me” mom, there were random students that I don’t even know, who know my name, and some approach her and say that you are my model, I want to be like you when I grow up, I want to be a good runner, “said Hilda’s mother.

The mcfarland runner has a message for young runners:

“Keep pushing and if you are trying to reach those goals, get motivated.”