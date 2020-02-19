[mcfarland-mayor-manuel-cantu-announces-resignation]

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — McFarland Mayor Manuel Cantu has announced that he will be resigning on Friday.

Cantu has been mayor of McFarland for the previous nine many years. Cantu stated in a letter to the city clerk that he is leaving to expend far more time with family, journey and target on own ministry.

“The final nine many years as mayor…have been a great journey with all of you. On the other hand, just after much prayer and thing to consider, it is time for me to move down and let for new leadership to emerge,” he mentioned.

Cantu reported he’s assured that the city will select a new mayor that will deliver a bright upcoming for McFarland.

“I consider the Metropolis of McFarland and the existing City Council will get advantage of the current prospects it has prior to it to push previous the metropolis, past the goal line and protected its long term for all citizens and all its excellent employees.”

Cantu’s resignation will come as the metropolis has grappled with multiple difficulties, together with the demise of Metropolis Manager John Wooner past calendar year, a drastically diminished law enforcement drive and, most not long ago, GEO Group’s makes an attempt to get the city to approve turning two metropolis prisons into ICE detention facilities.