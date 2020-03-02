[McFarland person nicknamed ‘Dopey’ sentenced to jail for distributing methamphetamine]

Jermaine Hoffman
[mcfarland-person-nicknamed-‘dopey’-sentenced-to-jail-for-distributing-methamphetamine]

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland person who goes by the alias of “Dopey” was sentenced Monday to 16 many years and 6 months in jail for methamphetamine distribution and possessing a firearm, according to federal authorities.

Edgar Hernandez, 34, sold meth in the McFarland space on Jan. 17, Feb. 28 and March 6 of 2019, in accordance to the U.S. Attorney’s Business office, Japanese District of California.

Authorities arrested him March 6 and seized meth and a .45-caliber handgun, according to a news launch. His conviction on the expenses marks his eighth felony conviction in the earlier 16 several years.