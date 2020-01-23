McFarland resident charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 160 pounds of methamphetamine, 300 fentanyl tablets

FRESNO, California (KGET) – A McFarland resident has been charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 160 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 300 fentanyl tablets.

Eduardo Garcia, 20, of McFarland, and Giovanni Solis Ontiveros, 24, of Pixley, were charged in the United States district court today in Fresno. If found guilty, they face a maximum life sentence and a fine of $ 10 million.

According to court documents, the defendants were involved in a routine traffic stop in Pixley. Through the rear windows of the car, officers saw two buckets with a white crystalline substance on the edge of the covers.

After additional searches of the car and two homes, law enforcement found more than 160 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 200 pounds of liquid methamphetamine, and approximately 300 tablets containing fentanyl.

In both residences, law enforcement officials also found active methamphetamine conversion laboratories.