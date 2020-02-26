[mcfarland-unified-school-district-leaders-urge-aid-for-bond-measure]

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) – Leaders with the McFarland Unified Faculty District are turning to the voters, asking for approval of a multi-million dollar bond evaluate.

If handed, the $30 million bond would help pay for improvement projects during the district, like repairs for leaky roofs, damaged gutters, and condemned properties considered seismically unsafe, in accordance to district leaders.

“The ceiling tiles are stained from the h2o leaks,” explained Mayela Bujanda-Medina, principal at Kern Avenue Elementary Faculty “The drinking water has dripped so substantially, it is even eating up the tile, and so it’s disintegrating,” she continued.

District leaders claimed they will need income to make the repairs, which is why the district is guiding measure B, a $30 million bond that would be paid for by an yearly residence tax of 55 dollars per $100,000 of assessed home benefit, or $five to $6 for every month.

“This will be a help not just to the students, but to the local community,” said McFarland Unified School District Superintendent Aaron Resendez. He pointed out the bond also would go towards making a brand-new multi-reason space at McFarland Higher School.

The new facility would provide as a cafeteria, auditorium, and gymnasium rolled into a person. The structures on campus these days, he reported, are are far too little for the escalating college student inhabitants.

“Right now we have about one,000 pupils at McFarland Higher School, and our cafeteria seats about 200,” he reported. “On times when it’s raining, or it is 100 degrees outside the house, several of our college students are outdoors in the things, and this is some thing that you won’t stop by at any other in depth large college in the Central Valley that has these difficulties.”

Resendez stated the new health and fitness center and auditorium would make certain no 1 would be turned absent at upcoming sporting functions or graduation ceremonies.

“If we do not go [this] bond, a long time could could go by. And we will in no way have an prospect to handle these challenges. These are points our young ones are entitled to. These are are not major asks. These are to deal with requirements, not wants,” Resendez reported.

“The children suitable now — long term engineers, reporters, doctors, and legal professionals — are sitting down in 2nd, third, 4th grade lecture rooms ideal now, we want to give them what they want so that they can be effective in university and into the upcoming,” he concluded.

Evaluate B demands 55% to move. If it does, the bond would be compensated back again above 25 decades.

*There is no acknowledged formal opposition to this evaluate, and the Kern Tax Payers Affiliation supports the monthly bill.