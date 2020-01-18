McFarland’s first homicide of the year leaves dead man on the way to storage

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – McFarland’s first homicide of the year brutally ends the life of a local resident on his way to a store last Friday.

William Joseph Lara, 36, went to a local store near his home on 5th Street, just before 7 p.m. but never happened, said the family.

“He had barely turned a corner from what I had seen and a black car drove,” William’s father Apolinar Lara told 17 News.

McFarland police responded to calls regarding shots fired in the 400th block of 5th Street, near Kern Avenue State Kindergarten. When the police arrived, they found the body of the 36-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The family says that although Lara has had problems with the law in the past, he was changing his life. Before her death, Lara had engaged in the Kern County Teen Challenge in Shafter – a residential addiction recovery and prevention program. But according to the family, Lara quickly returned home because he did not like the program.

“He seemed to want to come back,” said Lara’s father. “He was trying to put his life back in order just before it happened; he was a good guy. “

The family told 17 News that they were afraid of knowing that their son’s murderer was still at large.

“The neighborhood was actually safer before,” said Lara. “Many people now have surveillance cameras on their homes.”

Lara was the oldest child and lived with her grandmother who raised him most of her life. At this difficult time, the family is grateful for the support of the community and requests that any donation be made to the McFarland family funeral home.

At present, the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this matter, we invite you to call McFarland PD at 661-792-2121.