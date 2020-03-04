mcintyre’s-21-qualified-prospects-needham-previous-newton-north,-into-division-1-south-last

BRIDGEWATER — Newton North did not make it simple on Needham in two frequent-time losses to the Rockets.

And second-seeded Needham realized beating the No. six Tigers for a 3rd time would demonstrate to be an even increased process.

But the Rockets rose up to the problem, weathering a late rally and getting a game-significant 21 factors from Kiara McIntyre to keep on for a 47-45 victory in Tuesday’s Division 1 South semifinal at Monti Gymnasium.

“Every time we’ve played Newton North it is been a difficult recreation. It is been a struggle,” stated McIntyre as Needham (21-2) developments to Saturday’s South last as opposed to the winner of Bridgewater-Raynham and Bishop Feehan. “None of the wins were easy so I knew that this one particular was heading to be a wrestle, but we arrived as a result of.”

Each and every time Needham tried to pull away in the second 50 %, Newton North (16-7) discovered a way to remedy.

But McIntyre and Caroline Klemm (11 details) experimented with to fend off the Tigers by accounting for all of Needham’s fourth-quarter details, as a floater from Klemm gave the Rockets a 45-36 direct midway by way of the remaining frame.

Michaela O’Neil (16 points) sparked Newton North’s comeback when Thalia Shepard scored two buckets all around a prolonged jumper from O’Neil to pull the Tigers inside 45-42 with 1: 14 remaining.

Newton North, which grabbed 24 offensive rebounds, could not get the recreation-tying basket, though, as Abigail Wright believed she tied it up moments later on with a trey but was identified as for a journey.

McIntyre then sank two no cost throws with 13.three seconds still left and a past-ditch attempt from Newton North was off the mark.

“We had to get the ball to Kiki. We knew we required the ball in her hands,” reported Needham mentor Amanda Sheehy of keeping off the Tigers. “We attempted to dig in defensively, swap almost everything, take them on the upper body. … We get knocked down, we acquired to get picked again up and that’s what it arrived down to.”