McLaughlin records the event at the iRacing Indy Car Challenge

Scott McLaughlin led with six laps left on the route to win the iRacing Indy Car Challenge in Leeds, Ala., On Saturday.

McLaughlin’s Craara-Chevrolet passed Scott Speed ​​to take the lead and held Penske’s teammate Will Power down the stretch to capture the 45-lap (107.1 mile) virtual race at Barber Motorsports Park. The margin of victory is 0.4241 seconds.

McLaughlin, averaging 115.276 mph, participated from his home in Brisbane, Australia.

“It’s crazy,” McLaughlin said on the NBC broadcast after the win. “I especially wanted to (Lap 15) restart (from a competition precaution). The biggest thing was getting stuck in traffic. Blocking. We enabled it to get a jump in the pits, because it was I was clear for a long time where others were not.

“So credit to (engineer) Jonathan (Diuguid) and his approach. He put me forward, and I’ve only been able to put out those times, which is great.”

Speed ​​finished in third place, with Alex Palou and Simon Pagenaud rounding out the top five.

“Felt so lucky to be on the track today!” Pagenaud tweeted afterwards. “It’s not the real thing but it does get our blood pumping and the feed needed for the competition.”

Longtime NASCAR standout Jimmie Johnson finished 12th.

The next iRacing Challenge is April 11 at Michigan International Speedway, which will be the first oval event.

