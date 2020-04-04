McLaughlin wins Virtual IndyCar event race from Australia

Scott McLaughlin’s real IndyCar debut is pending for a coronavirus pandemic. Australia’s V8 SuperCars champion has not stopped him from learning how to drive a car virtually.

McLaughlin won an IndyCar virtual race from Virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama. This is the second race in the series, trying to create content during the worldwide closure of sports.

McLaughlin drove for Roger Penske in Australia, and the team owner was planning to give McLaughlin his series debut in May on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The plan was abandoned because last month’s IndyCar season was interrupted. The road course race was tentatively rescheduled on July 4, but Pensky said McLaughlin was too busy to debut.

McLaughlin, like NASCAR’s seven-time champion Jimmy Johnson, was a guest invited from IndyCar and participated in the iRacing series, aimed at entertaining fans during the outage. He had to get up at 2:00 am in Brisbane, Australia to compete in the simulator.

“I started iRacing ten years ago, but that was the best thing I did,” McLaughlin said. “For an ambitious racing car driver, investing in your future is worth it. It’s a great tool for me and a lot of fun.”

McLaughlin said his rig wasn’t as flashy as some of the larger simulators used by the stars, and was actually set up on a touring car. He crossed the finish line at 6:00 am at McLaughlin’s house.

“ESports has really increased in the last few years and really jumped out during this outbreak,” McLaughlin said.

He competed in a Spanish simulator with Australian companion Will Penpower, Scott Speed, and IndyCar rookie Alex Parlou, racing from their home in North Carolina.

NBC Sports broadcast the race on cable channels, with regular broadcast crews from Leigh Diffey, T ownsend Bell and Paul Tracy calling for action from their homes. IRacing controlled the feed, but drivers used their own social media channels to get viewers to take a closer look at their experience.

Robert Wickens participated for the first time after steering wheel delivery was delayed and excluded from last week’s race. Wickens suffered a spinal cord injury in the 2018 crash and needed wheels with hand controls.

He secured two this week. One was created by McLaren and one by Max Papis’ steering wheel manufacturer, but took part in only two days of practice before the race on Saturday. He used McLaren wheels on Saturday, and the view he gave fans on social media channels allowed them to show him using hand controls. Wickens finished eighth.

“My return to IndyCar was exactly what I imagined, in my basement. No, no joke,” Wickens said. “In many ways, it feels like real and my eyes are on fire. The first race to return to the top 10 on an IndyCar.”

One of the most interesting things about the race was one of Conner Daily’s social media feeds, and after escaping the course, lamented, “This is literally the least fun of the whole quarantine.”

Later, after Indy Car champion Scott Dixon spun five times, Daly pointed out that it was the difference between a real race and a virtual product.

“This isn’t real because Dickson just spun the car. There’s no way it can happen in real life,” Daily said in a cool attitude about a driver known as the “Iceman.” Dickson did not participate in IndyCar’s first iRacing event last week and debuted on Saturday, ending the 16th.

Daily has also warned viewers that the power of the radio is calling Dixon a “one car.”

Johnson has finished his career at NASCAR and is aiming for an Indycar race, finishing the best iRace to date in 12th place. He finished on the lead lap. Johnson was planning to test McLaren’s IndyCar at Barber this month, but was canceled because most states placed home orders.

Sage Karam, winner of last week’s IndyCar virtual race, led most laps and started from pole for two consecutive weeks. He wrecked and stopped racing after the pit stop, but denied “quitting” the race.

. [TagsToTranslate] Auto Racing