MCM Comic Con London postponed until July 2020 due to karanavirusa

MCM Comic Con London was postponed to July 2020 because of the pandemic coronavirus.

Rydpop that organizes multi-genre entertainment and comic book convention, has issued a statement confirming the exit delay.

“We are passionate about and try to maximize the experience for all who attend our shows, we know that MCM Comic Con means a lot to many people, and we are deeply concerned about MCM community that we love so much. We always want the best for our fans” – begins with statements.

“Constantly tracking the situation around COVID-19 over the past few weeks, taking on board feedback MCM community and advice of the British Government this week regarding social distancing and avoiding the crowds, we have a difficult decision to postpone the MCM Comic Con London. Now the show is scheduled to 10 on July 12, 2020 at ExCeL London.

“We tried to do everything possible to hold the event as planned, adhering to the protocols and recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Public Health England and the relevant local authorities in London and the UK, but the postponement of the responsible and right decision.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that in July we will not be able to join critical role booked for the May event. Please understand that we are just as frustrated in this situation, and we ask you to understand in these unprecedented circumstances, we are doing everything possible to take as soon as possible a critical role in MKM “.

Meanwhile, the Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, and this month’s SXSW in Austin is also eliminated, and the last induction of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has been postponed.

