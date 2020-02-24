[mcmc-warns-versus-bringing-race,-faith,-royalty-into-speculation-about-federal-government]

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves Istana Negara February 24, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) cautioned the public currently towards incorporating race, religion and the royalty into the fierce speculation about the destiny of the federal authorities.

It said it was checking social media posts for such provocative written content as well as false information and facts about political developments in the country.

“Despite the enjoyment in sharing data, the MCMC needs to remind the general public not to share unverified facts that touches on race, faith, and the establishment of the royalty,” the fee reported in a statement this night.

It warned that performing so was an offence under the Communications and Multimedia Act that was punishable by up to a year’s imprisonment, a fantastic of no more than RM50,000, or each.

Just after yesterday’s higher-profile political intrigue, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as the primary minister and Bersatu chairman.

Aside from Dr Mahathir’s resignation, Bersatu also remaining the PH coalition although 11 MPs from Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction still left PKR to turn into impartial.

The departures intended PH no extended commanded a majority in Parliament.

This afternoon, the Lawyer General’s Chambers announced that a new caretaker authorities would be formed in the meantime.