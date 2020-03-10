McMillions final: Mestifying still agree

Photo by Frank and Heather ColomboScran: HBOTV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

Who is the informer? And how did Jerome Jacobson steal those pieces? After the drama and excitement in the latest episode of McMillions, there are two ropes left to open, and as with all the research, things are not as it seems. The result of the wild ride at McMillions is something that is heartwarming, mysterious, and satisfying as ordered by McDonald’s French fries.

If it weren’t for the national emergency, maybe these two issues were more widely circulated in the media – this episode shows that people who are charged immediately after the arrests can’t leave their homes without being attacked by journalists. or those with interest. However, after the 9/11 incident, the story was removed from public consciousness, regardless of any updates, juicy, cut into small pieces on the back of the paper and hardly marked on TV news. A large group of FTB agents over the McDonald’s scandal also collapsed, and now their focus is on terror.

Although no longer visible to the public, empty flights were still needed and seven people, including George Chandler, went to court. He chose to admit he was not guilty, as he had no idea that he was committing a crime – it was clear that the defense was not good enough. It offers an interesting argument about the difference between getting into the lawn grass, breaking the rules of the board game and breaking the law, and continuing the connection between the very real and harmful results that result in the most artificial details of the case. The biggest run is this discussion: pay attention to what you send. Because everyone with a piece of the stolen game has claimed frauds by sending fraudulent mail scams.

The tone of this episode is even tougher than most because the defendants represent everything they have lost in the process: money, work, home, family, respect, freedom and a desire to live in a particularly tragic time. Although McDonald’s was the main target of fraud, he said, more sensitive victims were more likely.

A big part of the series is not the ringing master himself, but Jacobson, though in the last part we finally learn how he did. Once again, mail is more important than we think. Jacobson sent holographic stickers used to seal envelopes with casual game pieces. I had to stay alone with these things in my hands with the pieces of the game. Another voice that doesn’t pay attention to the series in this episode is that Hakda chooses a woman named Hilda to hang out at Hakda’s airport often in the harsh living room and prevent Jacobs from entertaining the bathroom with play pieces. In the end, the narrator wipes out the image of “Uncle Jerry” as a bad master, and leaves the image of a boy who is lucky enough to become a villain along the way.

Who spilled the beans? Flight officer Lee Cassano says he is investigating the whole story when he tells the IRS he is trying to avoid paying $ 50,000 in taxes. So why haven’t we heard that the IRS has been involved so far? Special Agent Doug Mathews, as a star in this latest episode, confirms that this is by no means the case, and it is easy to believe that another government body will not let the FBI’s career be stolen.

As with every episode along the way, the biggest bomber is caught up in a commendable storytelling approach for the last moments. Just when you think you understand all of this, Heather Colombo is one of the most sophisticated and silent people in the world, symbolizing the larger part of the puzzle. A few minutes after discovering the whistle that started all of this, his son wore a McDonald’s jersey. Humor’s last stain emphasizes what McMillions proves to us at every step – you can’t fix that.

