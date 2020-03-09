McMillions’ wild ride ends, plus exclusive clips from elsewhere

Photo: HBO, courtesy of Jessica Kourkounis (AMC)

This is what is happening in the television world on Monday, March 9th. All the time East.

The best choice

McMillions (HBO, 10 pages, series finale): The last of the six-part HBO documentaries aired tonight with boyfriend Jerome “Jerry” Jacobson, who cheated McDonald’s monopoly game for most 90s and cheated on $ 24 million. The last section will contain the statements of the “winners” and the evil assassins. Most of them ended up with envy – “thinking about what they have learned, regret, and the impact of one person’s greed on a large scale nationally.” “Brianna Wellen, who is reviewing the first three episodes of documentaries for us, will be back tonight to cover the finals.

Shipments from elsewhere (AMC, 10:05 AM): This exciting and charming new series by Jason Segel has featured the character POVs in the episode, and now it’s time to head to Janice (Sally Field). As part of the team we followed in the search for another Society, Segel had the chance to rise to Peter and Eve Lindley to Simone, and the view of the exclusive clip below is finally Janice’s turn. Janice, however, leads her team by changing people’s expectations of them; As shown in the clip, it is a game, not a play. Liz Shannon Miller will be ready for the release of “Janice” and its exploits this evening. (Danette Chavez)

Constant coverage

Call Saul better (AMC, 9 pages)

The New Pope Season one finale (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Black Lightning (CW, 9 morning, third season finale): If you look at the post-crisis Black Lightning situation as we do, you may be surprised at how we surprised Wayne Brady’s Gravedigger. In one battle scene, Khalil did a quick job and is now following Jefferson, who is his older brother. From the promo view we are sure that there will be a movement show.

