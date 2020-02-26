mcnd-talks-about-their-debut,-help-from-up10tion-and-teen-prime,-and-additional

MCND is earning their extensive-awaited debut!

On February 26, MCND held a showcase at Of course24 Reside Corridor in Seoul. Due to recent health and fitness worries surrounding COVID-19, they only held a push showcase and were unable to maintain a showcase for fans. Regarding this, MCND commented that though they are upset that they just cannot showcase their performances to fans, they consider the wellness of enthusiasts as the leading priority.

MCND, which stands for “Music Produces New Dream,” is Major Media’s latest boy team consisting of the five customers Castle J, BIC, Minjae, Huijun, and Get. Right before their debut, MCND caught the public’s attention via audition courses, dance competitions, and their launch of “TOP GANG.”

Huijun and Minjae participated in the survival software “The Supporter.” Huijun shared, “While participating, I was able to exercise how my expressions appeared on camera, and I attained terrific suggestions from senior artists, so it was a incredibly superior experience.”

Minjae also described, “Through appearing on the plan, I was equipped to operate hard and strengthen on my habit of receiving nervous on stage.”

Earn competed on “Under 19” and spoke about the experience, “I uncovered how to decorate the phase far more beautifully. I went by way of the course of action of getting to be a specialist.”

Leader Castle J, who wrote lyrics for their title monitor “ICE AGE,” talked about the enthusiasm and spirit they set into their debut album “into the ICE AGE,” indicating, “We expressed the assurance in our electricity to freeze the world,” also comparing their ice thought to “treasure that does not melt.”

Also, MCND talked about the encouragement they acquired from Teenager Prime and UP10TION. Castle J reported, “They gave us help through genuinely beneficial text. Lee Jin Hyuk even frequented the established of our music video filming to exhibit aid.”

On titles they want to generate after their debut, Earn reported, “I want to wrap up this year successfully, and I want people today to have the impression of ‘troublemakers on stage’ and ‘kids who have enjoyment on stage’ when they believe of MCND.”

MCND will start off promotions with their debut phase on Mnet’s “M Countdown” subsequent the release of their album on February 27.

