MCO: 18 skippers, 29 immigrants nabbed in Johor | Malaysia

JOHOR BARU, April 16 — A full of 18 “tekong” (fishing boat skippers) and 29 immigrants have been arrested for trying to sneak out of the country from many destinations in Johor during the movement regulate buy (MCO) time period.

Johor police main Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the to start with arrests have been designed in raids in Kota Tinggi and Ulu Tiram at about 3pm on Tuesday.

“We arrested eight tekong who involved 5 Indonesian adult males, two Indonesian ladies and a Bangladeshi person, aged in between 23 and 40.

“Also arrested ended up 10 Indonesian migrants, including a boy and two ladies aged a single to a few several years aged,” he instructed a press meeting at the condition police headquarters right here currently.

Law enforcement also seized 3 automobiles, 16 handphones, RM166 and 10,000 rupiah in dollars from the suspects.

In a further raid, law enforcement arrested 10 tekong comprising 4 Indonesian men, a Bangladeshi gentleman, 4 Malaysian men and a area lady in Iskandar Puteri.

“The tekong are aged among 28 and 68. Also arrested were 19 Indonesian immigrants aged amongst 18 and 50,” he extra.

He mentioned police also confiscated a 17ft by 4ft fibre boat, a Yamaha Endura boat motor, two drums of oil, a manufacturing facility bus, 4 vehicles, 11 handphones, a knife and RM950 in income.

Ayob Khan reported all of them would be investigated less than Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Individuals and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007, which supplies for jail of up to 15 years or wonderful or each on conviction.

They are also being investigated less than Part 6 (1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, which presents for a great of not much more than RM10,000 or jail of up to 5 a long time, or equally, and up to six strokes of whipping on conviction.

“They will also be investigated beneath Regulation 11 of the Prevention and Handle of Infectious Health conditions Polices 2020, which supplies for a RM1,000 great or jail of up to six months or each on conviction.

“All the 18 tekong have been detained for 28 days, beginning April 16 right until Might 13, less than the Security Offences (Special Actions) Act 2012 (Sosma) although the 29 migrants will be held for 14 times from these days right until April 29 underneath the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he included. — Bernama