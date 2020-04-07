MCO: 9 plead guilty to violating order by holding ‘wild party’ in Tawau | Malaysia

9 persons who held a ‘wild party’ at a property in the course of the MCO period of time were these days charged in the Magistrate’s Court for violating the get. — Reuters pic

TAWAU, April 7 — 9 people, together with two minors, who held a ‘wild party’ at a home for the duration of the movement management purchase (MCO) period of time, have been today charged in the Magistrate’s Court docket for violating the purchase.

The accused — Kamaruddin Yusuf,19 Muhd Usman Jamal, 23 Asri Basri, 26 Amir Kahar Diari,29 Nuramira Sikin Rommel, 21 Norazlin Endarwati Surtoyol, 20 Fendi Sandana, 18, as very well as a teenage boy and woman, each aged 17 — pleaded guilty after the charges were read out prior to Tawau Superior Court docket deputy registrar Amir Shah Amir Hassan.

They all pleaded responsible to accumulating for a social action at a dwelling in Jalan Harmoni, Kampung Tass at 8.12pm on April 4.

The court docket sentenced the five men to four months’ jail and two gals to two months in jail and requested people without having identification documents to be referred to the Immigration Department following their imprisonment.

As for the two minors, the court docket established May 15 for re-mention although waiting for a social report from the Department of Social Welfare right before passing sentence.

In an additional situation, 4 additional men and women, together with two brothers, pleaded guilty at the identical courtroom for violating the MCO.

Jimmy Juma, 31, and his brother Ajil Juma, 33, were being arrested involving 2.14pm and 2.30pm for promoting contraband cigarettes at the Kampung Titingan street facet in Jalan Damai in the course of the MCO.

They pleaded responsible and were being sentenced to 4 days’ imprisonment as perfectly as a fantastic of RM1,000 and two months’ jail if they fail to fork out the fine.

Another man, Akhbar Arifin, 24, was fined RM1,000 or a few months’ jail right after pleading responsible to violating the MCO by moving from a single place to an additional at 1.15 am on April 6, when Munir Abd Raji, 42 was jailed a few months for committing a identical offence at 3.30pm on April 1. — Bernama